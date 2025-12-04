ClassNK issues AiP to Nihon Shipyard and Hankuk Carbon

ClassNK has issued an approval in principle (AiP) for a spray form insulation system of IMO Type B tank for LNG and ammonia fuel developed by Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd and Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

As the maritime industry faces the pressing challenge of decarbonisation, the development of alternative-fuel vessels powered by LNG and ammonia is gaining momentum. Traditionally, IMO Type C tanks have been the mainstream choice for LNG-fuelled ships due to their advantages in productivity and cost. Meanwhile, for the large-capacity fuel tanks required on large container ships and ammonia-fuelled vessels, IMO Type B tanks are gaining recognition as an alternative, offering superior cargo efficiency and outfitting flexibility.

For the design concept and result of demonstration mock-up test for the spray form insulation system of IMO Type B tank, ClassNK conducted its safety review based on the part N of its ‘Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships’, which incorporates the IGC Code, and also the part GF, which incorporates the IGF Code. Upon confirming its compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.