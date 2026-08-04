Explora Journeys names first LNG-powered ship

Explora Journeys has officially named EXPLORA III in Barcelona, welcoming the brand's first LNG-powered ship to the fleet and marking the halfway point in its vision of six ships redefining ocean travel.

Following her early delivery in Genoa on 23 July 2026, EXPLORA III embarked on an exclusive prelude journey through the Mediterranean before arriving in Barcelona for the official naming ceremony. The journey welcomed Explora Journeys Global Brand Ambassador, Jannik Sinner, onboard as the ship's very first guest. Building on the excitement of this inaugural journey, the celebrations brought together distinguished guests and senior leadership from Explora Journeys and MSC Group to commemorate the fleet's newest milestone.

Blending maritime tradition with the brand's signature European elegance, the official naming ceremony was followed by an evening of celebrations across the ship. The ceremony featured addresses by the Executive Chairman of MSC Group's Cruise Division, Pierfrancesco Vago, Explora Journeys President, Anna Nash, President of the Port of Barcelona, José Alberto Carbonell, and Godmother, Cristina Ozores, renowned marine educator and founder of the conservation organisation Vellmarí, as well as a National Geographic Educator, officially blessed and named the ship during the ceremonial christening..

“Naming EXPLORA III is a momentous occasion that reflects both the trajectory of our fleet and our steadfast commitment to shaping the future of ultra-elegant ocean travel,” said Nash. “Conceived as a destination in her own right, EXPLORA III brings to life an even more generous expression of space, design, gastronomy and holistic wellbeing, with every detail encouraging the presence and connection that defines our unique Ocean State of Mind.”

“For me, being the Godmother of EXPLORA III is about opening the door to a new kind of experience – one where people can truly discover the ocean in a deeper, more meaningful way,” added Ozores. “I hope each journey invites them to feel the beauty beneath the surface, to be amazed by its colours and life, and to reconnect with the sea with curiosity, joy, and a genuine desire to care for it.”

“The real evolution on EXPLORA III is our idea of casual luxury, now even more mature and consistent throughout the ship,” commented Antonio Di Nenno, Director of Architecture & Design. “Luxury should be everywhere but never feel formal or intimidating. It should feel elegant, comfortable and familiar, like being at home.”

As the first LNG-powered vessel in the Explora Journeys fleet, EXPLORA III represents the next step in the brand's investment in advanced marine technologies. Designed to operate on LNG today, the ship also offers a pathway towards renewable alternatives such as bio-LNG and synthetic LNG as these become increasingly available. She is equipped with shore power capability, enabling connection to onshore electricity in ports where infrastructure exists, allowing engines to be switched off while alongside.

Following the celebrations in Barcelona, EXPLORA III departed on 3 August 2026 on her seven-night Maiden Journey to Lisbon. Her inaugural season will then take her through Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and North America.