UECC orders eco-friendly PCTC newbuild pair

United European Car Carriers (UECC) is further expanding its fleet of eco-friendly pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) with the order of two additional multi-fuel battery hybrid newbuilds at a Chinese shipyard that will boost its cargo-carrying capacity and flexibility in the European short sea trade.

The latest newbuilding contract is for a pair of 3000 CEU-capacity PCTCs to be constructed at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Nanjing where the leading European sustainable RoRo carrier already has on order two larger 4500 CEU units with similar specifications that are due for delivery in 2028.

“This is an important milestone both in strengthening the sustainability and capability of our fleet, as well as our partnership with China Merchants Jinling, a premium shipyard with strong credentials in delivering high-quality, innovative vessels.”

The latest newbuildings, developed in close cooperation with Shanghai Ship Research & Design Institute (SDARI), will incorporate multi-fuel LNG-driven engines with state-of-the-art propulsion technologies to optimise energy efficiency and an aerodynamic hull design to minimise fuel consumption and they will have shore power capability.

“Pioneering design, innovative thinking, and future-proofing are at the core of our sustainable newbuilding strategy,” added UECC’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen.

He said “safety has been a defining priority in the vessel’s development”, underpinned by a robust safety architecture that strengthens fire containment and integrates enhanced monitoring, detection, and response capabilities to support safe transport of demanding cargo, including dangerous goods.

“The design is intended not only to meet current regulatory requirements, but also to address evolving fire-risk profiles and align with the direction of future safety standards,” Edvardsen explained.

The vessels, scheduled for delivery early in 2028, will feature an essentially ballast-free design that supports exceptionally low fuel consumption and will also be equipped with real-time emissions monitoring capabilities, supporting increased transparency and continuous insight into environmental performance, he explained.

They will incorporate nine decks with a quarter stern ramp capacity of 160 t and LOA of 169.5 m, giving the PCTCs flexibility to handle a range of vehicles, high & heavy (H&H), and other rolling cargoes on UECC’s European short sea shipping liner network where they will be deployed.

“With a deck configuration and a main deck that is market leading in terms height combined with increased deck strength, enabling the transport of substantially larger H&H units and project cargo than is typically possible for a PCTC, positioning the vessel to capture cargo traditionally outside the segment’s reach.”

The newbuild PCTCs will also be supported by an integrated digital framework designed to enhance operational insight and decision-making.

“Advanced monitoring and data capabilities contribute to improved performance management, situational awareness and lifecycle optimisation. Together, these digital solutions support safer, more efficient and transparent operations across the vessels’ service life,” Edvardsen commented.

With four newbuilds now on order, UECC will ultimately have a total of nine dual-fuel LNG and multi-fuel battery hybrid PCTCs – delivered from 2016 on-wards – that are capable of running on bio-LNG. The latest newbuilds are also designed with adaptability to accommodate future technological innovations and new alternative fuels as these become available, according to Edvardsen.

Vehicle manufacturers have been able to achieve major savings in Scope 3 emissions through participation in UECC’s Sail for Change initiative, in which bio-LNG is being bunkered on its PCTC fleet.

With the use of biofuels on its other vessels, UECC is able to run a compliance surplus under FuelEU Maritime, while minimising exposure to the EU Emissions Trading System.

“We are making another major investment in vessel capacity in response to increasing demand for sustainable, efficient and flexible marine transport, reinforcing our commitment to operate one of the most advanced and eco-friendly fleets in this segment to enhance environmental performance for the benefit of our customers,” Edvardsen added.

“With our innovative fleet renewal programme, we are realising our ambitious environmental goals while taking a leading role in decarbonisation of shipping,” he concluded.