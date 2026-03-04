CMHI orders TMC’s compressors for containerships

China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) has contracted TMC Compressors to deliver a complete marine compressed air system to up to six newbuild, LNG dual-fuel containerships that are being constructed by the Chinese shipbuilder.

The agreement includes compressor system deliveries to three 22 000 TEU boxships, plus an option to supply a further three (3+3) identical vessels.

The vessels are being built for a major shipping company, for delivery in 2028 and 2029.

Under the contract, TMC will supply a complete compressed air system, including control and instrument air compressors, to each of the vessels. TMC has not disclosed the value of its contract.

CMHI is constructing the containerships at its Haimen shipyard. TMC will supply the company’s compressed air systems to this yard.

“The trend of using LNG to fuel large containerships is growing. Fuel efficient auxiliary systems are required to make each vessel as run as cost-efficiently as possible. This trend is a key demand driver for our energy efficient marine compressors. The ultimate beneficiaries are the shipowner and the planet due to lower fuel consumption, OPEX, and harmful emissions to air,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s Director of Sales and Business Development.