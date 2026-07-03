DNV: 10 LNG-fuelled vessels booked in June 2026

According to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform, 15 new orders for alternative-fuelled vessels were placed in June 2026.

This consisted of 10 orders for LNG-fuelled vessels, nine of which were car carriers and one a carbon dioxide carrier. The remaining five orders were for LPG/ethane carriers.

Two LNG-bunker vessels were also ordered in June, bringing the total in this segment to seven so far in 2026.

In total, 137 alternative-fuelled vessels were ordered in 1H26, compared to 155 in the same period in 2025. Over half of these (73) were for LNG-fuelled vessels, with most coming from the container (42) and car carrier (21) segments. LPG/ethane carriers were also prominent, with 55 new orders, a significant uptick compared to 1H25 (15). The remaining orders were for vessels fuelled by methanol (two), ethanol (two), ammonia (four), and hydrogen (one).

Deliveries in 1H26 point to continued uptake of alternative-fuelled tonnage across several segments, with 61 LNG-fuelled vessels and 38 methanol-fuelled vessels delivered so far in 2026.

More recently, Exmar took delivery of what it describes as the first oceangoing dual-fuel ammonia vessel, marking a step beyond earlier ammonia-fuelled deliveries, which have largely been associated with pilot or demonstration projects rather than commercial deployment.

Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonisation Director at DNV Maritime, commented: “What we can take away from 1H26, in terms of the alternative-fuels orderbook, is that we have a market progressing at different speeds depending on segment economics, fuel availability, and the regulatory landscape. Shipowners and other stakeholders are pursuing different pathways based on their individual priorities and requirements.

“LNG remains the leading near-term fuel option, with order activity continuing to be led by containers and car carriers. LPG and ethane carriers have also accounted for a significant share of activity in the first half of the year, while developments in areas such as ammonia and ethanol show that multiple pathways continue to be explored.”