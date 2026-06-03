United Energy Corp. acquires Alkane

United Energy Corp. has acquired Alkane Modus Vis Inc and subsequently purchased assets from Alkane Midstream in a transaction valued at approximately US$31 million, consisting of cash, assumed debt, seller financing, and equity consideration. The transaction carries an effective date of 30 April 2026.

The acquisition includes a fully operational 100 000 gal./d LNG production facility in Seminole, Texas, integrated LNG infrastructure, distributed power generation assets, logistics equipment, and operating contracts that position United as a rapidly growing Energy FulfillmentTM platform serving industrial, oilfield, and data infrastructure markets across North America.

The combined platform currently supports active operations across key energy and industrial markets in Arizona, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Annualised 2026 revenues are expected to be US$20 million with targeted EBITDA margins near 30%.

“This transaction is a major step forward for United Energy,” said Brian Guinn, CEO of United. “We are building a platform capable of delivering fuel, logistics, regasification, and power generation through one accountable team. Customers across North America – from industrial operators to data infrastructure developers – cannot afford to wait years for utility infrastructure. We believe demand for reliable distributed energy solutions will continue accelerating, and we can deliver them wherever they may be using clean, abundant natural gas.”

United also announced that the Alkane operating team, with over a decade of LNG operational experience, will remain in place and continue leading field operations, customer execution, LNG logistics, and distributed power deployments as part of the combined platform.

“The biggest part of this deal is the people,” added Ryan Blazei, President of Alkane. “The Alkane team built this platform in the field – one customer, one project, and one hard lesson at a time. We are not slowing down after this transaction. We are joining United to execute on a much larger opportunity in distributed energy. Most companies talk about distributed power. We built a business around fulfilling energy end-to-end – fuel, logistics, regasification, and power. That model is scaling because customers need real execution, not more promises.”

The combined platform has delivered more than 120 million gal. of LNG and over 750 million kWh of distributed energy across some of the most demanding operating environments in North America.

“We see major opportunity ahead through additional liquefaction capacity, expanded logistics infrastructure, and future power deployments,” Blazei continued. “The Seminole platform provides a strong operational foundation for continued growth while also positioning the Company for future opportunities in data centre demand and high-purity natural gas fuel applications in emerging aerospace energy markets.”

United plans an additional 150 000 gal./d LNG capacity expansion at its Seminole operations to support growing demand from data centres, aggregates, aerospace infrastructure, oilfield electrification, and other commercial and industrial behind-the-meter energy users.

Unlike traditional large scale LNG export developers, United’s model focuses on modular deployment, faster execution timelines, and localised Energy Fulfillment designed to deliver mission-critical energy infrastructure efficiently and at scale.