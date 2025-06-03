Work begins on new Gasrec open access bio-LNG refuelling site

Gasrec has begun construction at its second large scale, open access biomethane refuelling facility. Strategically located near the M6 and M42, the site at Hams Hall is due to open its doors in September 2025.

The development will take place in two phases, initially providing capacity for up to 300 gas trucks to refuel on bio-LNG every day. The site will be developed further as throughput increases – increasing the total capacity to 1000 trucks daily.

Hams Hall is set to be the first of a new suite of public biomethane stations opened by Gasrec across the UK. Over the next two years, the business plans further facilities in Warrington, Avonmouth, and other locations to be announced, to complement its existing flagship site at the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT), plus the numerous other accessible bio-LNG facilities it operates. In addition, Gasrec is looking to develop bio-CNG offerings where appropriate, with these developments subject to local demand.

James Westcott, Chief Commercial Officer of Gasrec, said: “This state-of-the-art facility at Hams Hall marks a step change in the direction of the bio-LNG industry in the UK and will allow an increasing number of fleet operators to go green with confidence.”

The Hams Hall site will have seven bio-LNG dispensers, with a modern fuelling system designed to allow more trucks to flow through the station at busy periods.

Gasrec currently operates 18 refuelling stations, with a mix of bio-LNG and bio-CNG sites, serving some of the UK’s largest fleets, including the likes of Asda, Tesco, John Lewis, B&Q, DHL, and Ocado, as well as increasing numbers of small to medium-sized operators.

“The appetite from fleets is there, we are regularly at full capacity at DIRFT so the need for further gas infrastructure is clear,” added Westcott.

“The opening of these new suite of large scale public access sites will accelerate the transition to a low-carbon transport sector, providing a network of refuelling facilities across the country allowing operators of all sizes to transition to these cleaner and greener fuels.”