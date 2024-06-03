Wärtsilä partners with Gas and Heat and RINA for new ammonia-fuelled bunkering vessel

Wärtsilä has joined Gas and Heat and RINA for an ambitious project of an ammonia-fuelled bunkering vessel.

Wärtsilä, a global leader in power, propulsion and lifecycle solutions for the marine market, Gas and Heat, is a leader in the design and construction of cargo handling systems, and RINA, the inspection, certification, and engineering consultancy multi-national group, have signed an agreement for the development of a bunkering vessel specially designed to deliver and operate on green ammonia fuel. Within this agreement, Gas and Heat will develop the basic design of the cargo handling system, while Wärtsilä will support the project through designing an optimised integrated propulsion solution in which the core element will include its recently introduced four-stroke engine-based solution for ammonia fuel, the Wärtsilä 25 engine ammonia engine; RINA will then carry out the compliance assessment of the design as part of the wider approval in principle process.

Giuseppe Zagaria, Marine South-West Technical Director at RINA, commented: “RINA has long history of co-operation with Wärtsilä, and we are very proud to work together once again, strengthening our project.

“Wartsila’s expertise will upgrade the technological content of our collaboration. Green ammonia has great potential to play an important role in the strategies set by IMO and EU, which will need innovative bunkering vessels to support the logistics and supply of green ammonia.”

“Green ammonia is one of the alternative fuels of the future. We are excited that Warstila as joined our partnership with RINA to collaborate in this ambitious project. Gas and Heat is proud to work with these high-level companies to offer this innovative vessel to the market” added Claudio Evangelisti, CEO, Gas and Heat Italy.

“At Wärtsilä we are fully committed to supporting the industry with reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which is why we are proud to be partnering with RINA and Gas & Heat in this industry-leading project. Sustainable ammonia is one of the leading candidates in shipping’s search for alternative sustainable fuels, and the delivery of our new Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia solution will deliver the project’s overarching goal of enabling the transition to greener fuels in shipping,” concluded Stefano De Marco, Business Development, Decarbonisation Services, Wärtsilä Marine.