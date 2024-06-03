Limagas and HAM Group create EVA

Limagas and HAM Group has created a new company called Energía de Valor Ambiental (EVA), with the aim of promoting the use of LNG in road transport and compressed natural gas for passenger cars, light vehicles, and trucks; with the provision to open between 10 – 15 service stations before December 2025.

The first service stations that EVA will open will be located along the Pan-American Highway, a road system that links almost all the countries of the American continent with its more than 17 800 km. These LNG supply points will be located in Mala, Nazca, and Arequipa.

The Mala LNG service station will be operational during the month of June, while it is expected that Nasca and Arequipa will be able to begin offering service during 2H24.

With the creation of EVA (Energy of Environmental Value), HAM Group and Limagas reinforce their presence in Peru, developing an important growth strategy and taking advantage of the possibilities that Peru offers to promote the use of natural gas for vehicles in the country, becoming a benchmark in the Latin American energy field.