CLPe and CNOOC achieve VLCC LNG bunkering operation in Hong Kong waters

CLPe, in collaboration with CNOOC (Shenzhen) International Marine Clean Energy Co., Ltd, has completed Hong Kong’s first LNG ship-to-ship bunker operation for a very large crude carrier (VLCC), Maran Dione, on 24 February 2026. This achievement highlights CLPe’s ability to service a wide spectrum of vessel types and reinforces Hong Kong’s position as a world-class green marine fuel bunkering hub and its growing readiness to support an expanding range of green-fuel-powered vessels.

The operation was conducted at the South Cheung Chau Anchorage, where approximately 4700 m3 of LNG was delivered to the VLCC, Maran Dione, in around seven hours. Built in 2023, Maran Dione measures 330 m in length and 60 m in width, with a deadweight capacity of about 320 000 t, placing her among the largest VLCCs in the world. This successful LNG bunkering enables the vessel to travel around 12 000 nautical miles continuously, equivalent to a round trip between the Middle East and East Asia without intermediate refuelling.

The operation was carried out by CNOOC’s Haiyang Shiyou 301, the world’s largest LNG bunkering and transport vessel, with an LNG storage capacity of 30 000 m3 and an overall length of nearly 200 m.

CLPe Managing Director, Ringo Ng, said: “The successful completion of this bunkering operation demonstrates the strong partnership between CLPe and CNOOC, a key energy supplier to the Chinese Mainland’s maritime industry. As a super connector, CLPe works hand in hand with CNOOC to bring advanced bunkering services to Hong Kong, providing international vessels with world-class solutions. This achievement highlights CLPe’s capability to serve a diverse range of vessel types and reinforces our commitment to accelerating the adoption of green marine fuels. By attracting a wider spectrum of green-energy oceangoing vessels, we are supporting Hong Kong’s development as a green marine fuel bunkering centre and strengthening its position as a leading international maritime hub.”

Compared with bunkering at a container terminal, anchorage bunkering for a vessel of this scale requires meticulous planning, precise execution and meeting the highest safety standards. This milestone reflects the shared dedication of CLPe and CNOOC to serving the global shipping community, supporting the industry’s transition towards low-carbon energy through world-class LNG bunkering expertise.

CLPe teamed up with CNOOC to supply LNG to the container vessel Hanoi Express from the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd AG during cargo handling at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in June 2025. Around 10 000 m3 of LNG was supplied to the vessel, marking the largest single LNG bunkering operation in Hong Kong to date and the city‘s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering with simultaneous cargo handling.