‘K’ Line completes financing for LNG-fuelled car carrier

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has financed the construction of the LNG-fuelled car carrier OCEANUS HIGHWAY, which has been delivered, using the framework of the Zero-Emission Accelerating Ship Finance (the programme). The programme is jointly operated by the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), with the aim of supporting the maritime shipping industry’s transition toward decarbonisation.

The programme is based on a comprehensive scoring model developed jointly by DBJ and ClassNK that evaluates ships from the perspectives of decarbonisation, environmentally-friendly performance, and innovation. DBJ provides investment and loans based on these evaluations. This is the first time ‘K’ LINE has utilised this program for financing.

The OCEANUS HIGHWAY has received an A rating from ClassNK as a “ship with high decarbonisation, environmentally-friendly performance, and innovativeness,” recognising that adequate environment-related investments have been made.

The following points were highly evaluated in this assessment of the ship:

The use of LNG fuel makes a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions possible compared to conventional fuel oil. Reduction in the emission of nitrogen oxides (NO X ), sulfur oxides (SO X ), and particulate matter (PM) through the use of LNG fuel complies with the International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s NO X Tier III regulations and SO X regulations.