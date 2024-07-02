FueLNG achieves 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering in Singapore

FueLNG, a pioneer in LNG bunkering in Singapore, has completed its 200th ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering operation.

The milestone operation was conducted by FueLNG Venosa, delivering 9000 m3 of LNG fuel to CMA CGM Bahia on 29 June 2024 at the Raffles Reserve Anchorage in Singapore. This vessel is part of a new generation of six CMA CGM containerships featuring ‘biomethane and e-methane ready’ engines and an enhanced aerodynamic design.

Saunak Rai, FueLNG's General Manager, said: “We are immensely proud to celebrate our 200th STS LNG bunkering operation. This achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our stakeholders – Seatrium, Shell, our esteemed customer CMA CGM, and the authorities at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). Their collaboration and commitment have been instrumental in helping us reach this significant milestone.”

Farid Trad, Vice President Bunkering & Energy Transition at CMA CGM, added: “We would like to offer our congratulations to FueLNG on their 200th operation. This milestone is a testament to their efficiency, reliability, and commitment to growing the Singapore LNG bunkering market through the decarbonisation of shipping. We look forward to many more successful collaborations in the future.”

Globally, the number of LNG-fuelled vessels in operation is set to double over the coming years. Hwee Lan Khoo, Chairman of FueLNG and Strategic Account Manager in Shell Marine, commented: “Celebrating this bunkering milestone is not just a significant achievement for FueLNG, but a proud moment for Singapore as it strengthens its position as a key LNG bunkering hub in Asia. We anticipate further growth in this strategic location aligned with the increase in the LNG-fuelled fleet.”

Aziz Merchant, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Technology at Seatrium and Board Director of FueLNG, commented: “We congratulate FueLNG on its remarkable track record of achieving its 200th STS bunkering operation. Seatrium's design and engineering of the LNG bunker vessels demonstrate our commitment to decarbonising maritime transportation. As a global leader in offshore, marine, and energy solutions, we are dedicated to developing sustainable solutions that contribute to energy transition. The vessel design for FueLNG-owned LNG bunker vessel was provided by our subsidiary, Seatrium Marine and Deepwater Technology (SMDTech), which focuses in specialised ships, semi-submersibles and floating structures.”

FueLNG is committed to advancing LNG as a sustainable marine fuel and looks forward to further milestones. With continued support from its industry partners, customers, and regulatory authorities, FueLNG aims to lead the way in providing cleaner energy solutions for the maritime sector.