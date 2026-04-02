‘K’ LINE starts continued use of bio-LNG fuel for car carriers

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ LINE) has signed an agreement to facilitate the long-term procurement of carbon-neutral bio-LNG fuel, and it has started to use this fuel for LNG-fuelled car carriers. It is expected that this procurement agreement will enable ‘K’ LINE to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 60 800 tpy.

Bio-LNG fuel is an alternative to LNG that is produced from livestock excrement, food residue, and other organic waste. It has been confirmed that the GHG emissions from the entire product lifecycle, from the manufacturing to the consumption of the fuel, are lower than the emissions from traditional fuels, and it can be used as-is in existing LNG-fuelled vessels, making it very useful. Taking advantage of this characteristic, ‘K’ LINE expects to use it in its existing LNG-fuelled car carriers.

The bio-LNG that ‘K’ LINE is now using is ISCC-EU certified, ensuring a degree of sustainability that is in compliance with the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive (RED). By proactively adopting internationally certified fuels like this, ‘K’ LINE will help decarbonise entire supply chains in collaboration with cargo owners and other stakeholders.