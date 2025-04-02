Galveston LNG Bunker Port and Dunmura sign agreement for LNG bunker supply

Galveston LNG Bunker Port LLC (GLBP) and Dunmura Ltd have signed a sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of LNG from GLBP’s proposed liquefaction project located in the Texas City Industrial Complex within Galveston Bay.

Under the SPA, GLBP can provide LNG to Dunmura on both a free-on-board (FOB) or a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis. GLBP will be the first dedicated LNG bunker facility on the US Gulf Coast. Volumes delivered to Dunmura under the agreement will be used to serve the rapidly growing demand for LNG as a marine fuel for Dunmura’s customers.

Peter Mackey, CEO of Dunmura, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this agreement with the team at GLBP, the first we have announced since Dunmura’s establishment late last year. This agreement gives our customers access to the largest LNG production market globally. As a company dedicated to the LNG bunkering sector, we see this agreement as a critical first step as we begin to build out our LNG supply portfolio globally. The continued adoption of LNG is a key energy transition pathway for shipping, and we are excited to support the acceleration of that transition with our partners at GLBP.”

Jonathan Cook, Director of Galveston LNG Bunker Port and CEO of Pilot LNG, added: “We are excited to be working with such an industry veteran like Peter and his team and look forward to supporting their customers with LNG bunker fuel. The signing of this agreement is an important step for our project and highlights the lead that GLBP has in the Houston-Galveston region. We look forward to working with Dunmura and its customers, with LNG bunker deliveries starting as soon as 2027.”