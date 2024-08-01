Crowley accepts delivery of largest US-flagged LNG bunker barge

Crowley has accepted delivery of the LNG bunker barge Progress, the largest US Jones Act-compliant vessel of its kind, after construction was completed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.

The Progress will expand access to cleaner energy for ship operators at the Port of Savannah, Georgia, upon final commissioning there in July. Shell NA LNG, LLC, (Shell) signed a long-term agreement with Crowley to operate the barge, providing another fuelling location to ships using LNG.

“The Progress LNG bunker barge sets a new standard for quality and capability to serve the energy needs of the shipping industry,” said James C. Fowler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Crowley Shipping. “LNG offers a safe and reliable solution for ocean carriers that advances the transition to lower emissions. We congratulate the people whose dedication and hard work in designing and building this world-class vessel allowed us to reach this milestone for the US industry and our customers.”

Designed by Crowley’s engineering services group, the 416 ft long barge has a capacity of 12 000 m3 (3.17 million gal.) and features a transformative design, enabling efficient and dependable supply of LNG to fuel ships. Progress’ technologies include capability developed by Shell and Crowley’s engineering services group to flexibly deliver LNG to various types of LNG containment systems.

“Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding continues to be an industry leader in building LNG bunkering barges. We take tremendous pride in seeing another FBS-built vessel leave Sturgeon Bay to its new operational home port. I am proud of the work of our entire Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding team,”added Jan Allman, Vice President and General Manager of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

LNG is the lowest carbon fuel currently available to shipping at scale, emitting up to 23% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (well-to-wake) compared to very/ultra low sulfur fuel oil.