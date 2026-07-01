AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading sign MoU to advance bunkering at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group, a leading global ‎enabler of integrated trade, industry, and logistics solutions, and IRH Global Trading Ltd ‎have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore strategic co-operation in ‎bunkering services and alternative marine fuels at Khalifa Port. ‎

The MoU outlines potential collaboration across a range of areas, including the provision ‎of bunkering services to vessels calling at Khalifa Port, the development of alternative ‎fuel solutions such as LNG, biofuels, and methanol, and the ‎exploration of opportunities related to fuel storage infrastructure, terminal facilities, and ‎fuel sampling and testing capabilities.‎

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO, Ports Cluster – AD Ports Group, said: “This collaboration ‎reflects our commitment to forging strategic alliances that create long-term, sustainable ‎value. By working alongside trusted partners such as IRH, we are enhancing our ‎capabilities and supporting the development of future-ready infrastructure and services ‎that reinforce the UAE’s position as a leading global trade and logistics hub, in line with ‎the vision of our wise leadership.”‎

Ali Rashed Alrashdi, Group CEO – International Resources Holding, added: “This ‎collaboration with AD Ports Group reflects IRH's commitment to build strategic ‎partnerships that drive real economic impact. As we continue to develop our global ‎energy trading platform, bunkering and alternative marine fuels represent a high-potential ‎area of growth. We see Khalifa Port as an ideal base from which to explore these ‎opportunities, and we look forward to working closely with AD Ports Group to bring them ‎to life.”‎

Through this collaboration, AD Ports Group and IRH Global Trading aim to further ‎enhance Khalifa Port’s value proposition as a multi-purpose, deep-water port that ‎supports efficient, sustainable, and future-oriented maritime operations.‎