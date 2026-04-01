CORSICA linea receives second LNG-powered vessel

CORSICA linea has celebrated the delivery of the Capu Rossu, its second new vessel powered by LNG. Intended to serve Corsica starting in June 2026, this new ship marks a significant milestone in the company's development.

The ceremony took place at the CMJL Jinling shipyard in China, alongside industrial partner, Stena RoRo. It marks the culmination of a project undertaken with a controlled schedule from the laying of the keel in February 2025 to the sea trials in January 2026.

The Capu Rossu is part of the E-Flexer series of vessels, designed by Stena RoRo and built in China at the Weihai shipyard. This industrial programme is based on a standardised platform, subsequently adapted to the specific needs of each operator, allowing for optimised vessel performance and reduced construction time.

The construction of the Capu Rossu followed a structured schedule, with the cutting of the first sheet in September 2024, the laying of the keel in February 2025, and then the launching in the summer of 2025. This industrial phase took place in a rapid sequence, with more than 300 blocks assembled in a few months to give shape to the ship.

Designed to meet the specific requirements of transport in the Mediterranean, the ship benefits from a proven design, already deployed on several European routes, and adapted to the operating requirements of CORSICA linea.

“We experienced a moment of great emotion celebrating the launch of the Capu Rossu, thanks to the excellence of this industrial partnership with the teams at the CMJL Jinling shipyard and Stena RoRo. The arrival of a second new vessel in CORSICA linea’s 10th anniversary year embodies the company’s success and the commitment of all our employees who keep the French flag flying in the Mediterranean,” declared Pierre-Antoine Villanova, CEO of CORSICA linea.

With the arrival of the Capu Rossu, CORSICA linea continues the gradual renewal of its fleet. Following the commissioning of A Galeotta in 2023, this new vessel strengthens the transport network between Corsica and the mainland, offering high standards of capacity, comfort, and operational performance.

This new RoPax also aligns with the company's environmental strategy. Powered by LNG, it contributes to the carbon dioxide emissions reduction target set for 2030, and participates in the development of the first low-carbon maritime corridor between Corsica and the mainland.