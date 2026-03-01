Yang Ming container vessel completes first LNG bunkering

In 2026, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. will progressively introduce newly-built 15 500 TEU class container vessels primarily fuelled by LNG into its operating fleet. The lead vessel, YM Willpower, completed partial LNG bunkering at the shipyard prior to delivery and was officially deployed on 8 February 2026 into Yang Ming’s Far East-Mediterranean MD2 service. On 26 February 2025, through close collaboration with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and energy supplier Shell Eastern Trading (Pte) Ltd, YM Willpower bunkered around 3500 t of LNG in Singapore. The LNG supplied will serve as the vessel’s primary fuel for the entire voyage.

The inaugural LNG bunkering operation was conducted at the port anchorage area. Under stringent safety protocols and meticulous coordination among all participating parties, the fuelling operation was completed smoothly and safely. Through close liaison with MPA and Shell, YM Willpower proceeded directly to berth upon completion of bunkering to commence efficient container loading and discharging operations, and is expected to depart at full load. The process underscored Yang Ming’s rigorous adherence to personnel safety, vessel safety, and cargo safety while working collaboratively with its supply chain partners to advance energy transition initiatives. It also reflected the company’s professional expertise and operational control, ensuring that future bunkering operations for sister vessels in the series can be conducted with both safety and efficiency.

As additional 15 500 TEU class LNG dual-fuel vessels are delivered and phased into service, the adoption of LNG fuel is expected to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by approximately 20% compared to conventional marine fuel. In addition, LNG significantly lowers emissions of sulfur oxides by approximately 99% and particulate matter by approximately 85%. Alongside the continued installation of energy-saving equipment on conventionally-fuelled vessels and the partial adoption of sustainable biofuels, Yang Ming has launched its green transportation solution, ‘YM ECO Sea’. Under this initiative, the verified CO 2 emission reductions achieved through the use of alternative fuels in place of conventional marine fuels are quantified and allocated to participating customers for use in their transportation-related emissions accounting and decarbonisation disclosures. The programme aligns with the internationally recognised Book and Claim mechanism, with carbon accounting methodologies in compliance with EU RED II requirements and the GLEC Framework. This enables customers to reduce Scope 3 emissions within their supply chains and supports global partners in progressing toward their net-zero objectives through Yang Ming’s professional and sustainable transport services.