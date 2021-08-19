AG&P awards EPC contract to CB&I Storage Solutions

McDermott International, Ltd has announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a contract by Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila, Inc. (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a second LNG storage tank and double-wall LNG bullet for AG&P's Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal called Philippines LNG (PLNG) in Batangas Bay, Philippines.

"It has been a privilege to work in close co-ordination with CB&I Storage Solutions on the unique design of the first full containment steel LNG tank," said Roeland Uytdewilligen, Project Director of AG&P. "They continue to be our preferred partner for the development of the second LNG storage tank for our PLNG facility, the first LNG import and regasification terminal in the Philippines."

CB&I Storage Solutions was awarded the first LNG storage tank by AG&P earlier this year. The additional scope includes a 1200 m3 shop-fabricated double wall LNG bullet and a second 60 000 m3 full containment steel LNG tank along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging, and commissioning activities.

"We value the confidence that AG&P has in our organisation to award us this additional scope of work," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I Storage Solutions. "Our fabrication facility in Thailand specialises in the production of prefabricated storage solutions and will build the LNG bullet for delivery to Batangas. We believe there is no better team in the world with the experience, expertise, and local resources to execute this high-profile project."

Mechanical completion is slated for the 1Q22 for the LNG bullet and 2Q24 for the second tank with purging and commissioning activities to follow.