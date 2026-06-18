GTT receives LNG storage tanks order

GTT has received an order from its partner, China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd, for the design of three very large onshore LNG storage tanks. These tanks will be built for PipeChina Group Co., Ltd as part of the Yuedong LNG terminal project, located in Jieyang City, Guangdong province, a strategic hub in South China’s natural gas network.

Each tank will offer a capacity of 240 000 m3, making them the largest onshore LNG storage tanks in the world to feature GTT’s GST® membrane full containment technology. The GST technology delivers inherent advantages over land storage tank traditional technology. The design enables a 40% reduction in steel requirements, thereby contributing to emissions reduction across the value chain. It also incorporates optimised insulation, ensuring high and consistent energy performance. Thanks to the compactness of the GST technology, the tanks can offer up to 10% more LNG storage capacity within the same footprint.

Beyond LNG storage, these tanks will also provide the versatility needed to anticipate future energy and industrial needs, with the capability to store other liquefied gases such as ethane, propane, ethylene and ammonia. The delivery of the three tanks is scheduled for 4Q28.

François Michel, CEO of GTT, declared: “This major project reflects the continued trust of our Chinese partners and confirms the strong value proposition of GTT’s GST membrane full containment technology for large scale LNG infrastructure. Recognised for its safety, reliability and operational efficiency, our technology will contribute to the development of a strategic LNG hub for China. We are proud to support our partners in advancing the country’s energy transition and strengthening its energy infrastructure.”

Xu Gang, President of China Chengda Engineering Co., Ltd, added: “We are delighted to renew our collaboration with GTT on the construction of the world’s largest membrane full containment tanks featuring the latest generation of GST technology. This project reflects our shared commitment to delivering advanced, safe and efficient LNG infrastructure solutions.”