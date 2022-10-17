Eni begins providing additional deliveries of LNG to Panigaglia terminal

As part of its plan to strengthen and diversify gas supplies to Italy, Eni has begun providing additional volumes of LNG to the regasification terminal of Panigaglia (La Spezia) ahead of the 2022 – 2023 winter.

The first cargo was delivered on 09 October with supplies coming from Angola, reloaded on smaller ships at Spanish terminals for them to be compatible with the terminal in Liguria. Further LNG deliveries from Egypt and Algeria are also expected in October.

The overall contribution of additional LNG volumes to Italy, thanks to the availability of regassification terminals currently under development, will exceed 2 billion m3 between 2022 – 2023. It will progressively reach 7 billion m3 between 2023 – 2024, and will exceed 9 billion m3 between 2024 – 2025, in addition to further supplies to be delivered via pipeline.