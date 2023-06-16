Wärtsilä to extend regasification capacity for Croatian LNG terminal

Wärtsilä has been contracted to extend the capacity of the regasification system installed onboard the LNG Croatia with a new regasification module. The 280-m long FSRU vessel is owned by Zagreb-based LNG Hrvatska, and acts as the com-pany’s LNG terminal on Krk island. The order for the new system was booked by Wärtsilä in 2Q23.

The new module will supplement the vessel’s existing onboard Wärtsilä regasification system and increase the terminal’s capacity with 212 million ft3/d or 250 000 m3/hr. The expanded capacity helps position Croatia as an energy hub for the region.

“The existing Wärtsilä regasification module onboard the LNG Croatia has been efficient and reliable. We are pleased therefore to once again turn to Wärtsilä for this new unit that will allow us to meet our expansion plans,” said Ivan Fugaš, Managing Director of LNG Hrvatska.

“The expansion project for the Krk terminal is very significant in strengthening Croatia’s energy security and gas supply. We at Wärtsilä are very proud to support this project with our advanced regasification technology. This latest order reflects the fact that our systems represent an industry benchmark in terms of energy efficiency, robustness, and operational flexibility,” commented Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales and Marketing Director, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

In addition to the new regasification train, Wärtsilä will also supply the engineering for the capacity conversion. The plant will be installed during summer 2025.

The project represents a significant investment in Croatia’s energy infrastructure, and is expected to have positive economic and environmental impacts. As the country continues to prioritise sustainable energy solutions and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, the expansion of the LNG terminal represents a crucial step forward.