GAZ-SYSTEM launches a non-binding market screening procedure for FSRU terminals

GAZ-SYSTEM launches a non-binding market screening procedure to identify the demand for additional regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal. The new FSRU terminal project envisages the construction of a FSRU in the Gulf of Gdansk area. Pursuant to the assumptions set out in the open season procedure initiated in 2021, the FSRU terminal is to be designed to deliver annually approximately 6.1 billion m3 of regasified natural gas.

At the planning stage, GAZ-SYSTEM envisaged the possibility of expanding the regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal depending on market development potential and the increase in demand for natural gas both domestically and in the region.

“The current geopolitical situation, particularly the suspension of Russian export of natural gas to the EU, has fuelled market players’ interest in access to stable and secure natural gas supplies, including by means of LNG terminals. We take the energy security of the region very seriously; therefore, the diversification of gas supply sources is the highest priority for our Company. In view of the incoming information, we have decided to launch market screening procedure and ultimately provide access to additional LNG supply through the FSRU terminal in Gdansk,” said Marcin Chludzinski, President of GAZ-SYSTEM.

Considering the observed increased market interest in LNG supplies, GAZ-SYSTEM is initiating a non-binding market screening procedure to estimate the demand for additional regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal in relation to the capacity booked under phase 1 of the open season procedure. It is assumed that the additional regasification capacity provided by the FSRU terminal will deliver annually approximately 4.5 billion m3 of natural gas. The decision on the final regasification capacity of the new FSRU terminal will depend on the market demand declared under the pending procedure.

By this non-binding market screening procedure, GAZ-SYSTEM intends to assess both the demand for additional regasification capacity and the interest in export of regasified LNG towards Slovakia, Lithuania, Denmark, Germany, as well as the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

The results of the procedure will be taken into account by GAZ-SYSTEM in its future proceedings related to planned investments in regasification infrastructure, as well as the necessary development of the transmission network in Poland.

GAZ-SYSTEM is open to direct dialogue with market participants in the course of market screening and intends to organise bilateral meetings to discuss the subject matter of the procedure.