Colombian regasification terminal operates at full capacity

SPEC’s LNG regasification terminal in Colombia has reached historic operating levels to respond to the increase in demand for gas-fired thermal generation during the current period of low hydrology.

“The regasified LNG in SPEC LNG during the most critical dry period of El Niño has supported more than 70% of the country's gas-fired thermal generation and has represented more than 30% of the national gas demand, contributing to the reliability of electric energy for Colombia,” reported José María Castro, General Manager of SPEC LNG, within the framework of Arpel Naturgas Week 2024.

According to SPEC LNG figures, the regasification terminal, located in Cartagena, reached operating records in March 2024, receiving nine LNG tankers with nearly 500 000 m3 of LNG during the month, and delivering 400 million ft3/d of natural gas.

“We are operating at 100% of our current capacity to support the electrical energy generation system in this situation in which the lowest reservoir levels in the last 20 years in Colombia are recorded,” Castro explained.