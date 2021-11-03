GlobalData forecasts India’s LNG regasification capacity

GlobalData’s report, ‘Global LNG Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Terminals’, reveals that India is likely to witness a total LNG regasification capacity additions of 3428 billion ft3 by 2025. Of this, 3062 billion ft3 of capacity would be from the new-build terminals while the rest of the capacity is from the expansion of the existing regasification terminals.

Teja Pappoppula, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Most of the capacity additions in India are through the new-build projects with the announced Kakinada GBS Floating terminal being the largest with a capacity of 351 billion ft3. The Crown LNG India-operated terminal is expected to become operational in 2024.”

Among the expansion projects, the Hazira Expansion regasification terminal accounts for most of the expansion capacity additions in India with 244 billion ft3 of capacity expected to be added by 2025.

The third highest contributor in the country is the planned Jaigarh Port Floating terminal which is likely to add a capacity of 274 billion ft3 in 2021. H-Energy Gateway Pvt Ltd will be the operator of this regasification terminal.