RegO Products introduces new pressure builder-economiser regulator

RegO Products has announced the launch and availability of its new CBE504 Series Half-Inch Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator, which has been designed to help achieve and maintain proper pressures in cryogenic vessels with minimal risk of product loss during operation. RegO's new CBE504 Series offers several advantages over the current CB504 model, including a more compact size and wider range of pressure settings. As a result, the existing CB504 model will be replaced by the new model.

Similar to the capabilities of RegO’s PB504 Series Pressure Build Regulator, the CBE504 unit can produce pressure-build speeds that are up to two times faster than competitive models. Additionally, because the CBE504 design combines the pressure-building and economiser functions in one unit, it saves space and simplifies installation in tight plumbing geometries, is 40% lighter than competitive models, and reduces leak points.

Notable features and benefits of the CBE504 Series Pressure Builder-Economizer Regulator include:

Maximum inlet pressure of 600 psig (41.4 barg) and a set pressure range of 25 /- 550 psig (1.7 to 37.9 barg).

Cryogenic temperature rating from -196°C – 65°C (-320°F – 150°F).

Designed and suitable for use in various cryogenic industrial gases, including nitro-gen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) and LNG. For optimum performance with CO 2 and nitrous oxide, use in gas phase.

Economiser setpoint linked to pressure builder setpoint, which helps ensure correct adjustment.

Lateral economiser port with 1.7 times larger flow area than competitive models for faster response time and reduced product loss.

Economiser seal design tied strictly to the PB Outlet function to prevent pressure runaways, further reducing potential for product loss.

Internal economiser-check function reduces potential for product loss by preventing reverse flow.

Calibrated pressure adjustment on bonnet cap allows for faster, more accurate pressure-set adjustments.

One-piece PTFE poppet seat provides better guidance for improved seating, which helps eliminate leak paths at cryogenic temperatures.

Monel screens on pressure builder help prevent accumulation of debris in the regulator seat, resulting in longer seat and seal life.

Copper gasket provides superior seal under cryogenic temperatures to help prevent leakage.

Unit can be mounted vertically with economiser port in sideways position or horizontally with economiser port in upward position.

PED (SEP) certified and CRN registered (#0C21549.25).

10-year RegO product warranty.