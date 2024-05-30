Black & Veatch expands business structure

Two years since its transformational reorganisation to better align with its evolving business segments, global sustainable infrastructure innovator, Black & Veatch, is further sharpening its client focus with a refined operating structure as it continues to address dynamically changing megatrends impacting the world.

Black & Veatch Chairman and CEO, Mario Azar, called the proactive reconfiguration instrumental in leading clients through their decarbonisation, clean water, and operational process resiliency strategies. As an essential, trusted partner to clients, Black & Veatch believes the changes will deliver faster, finely tuned outcomes that deliver innovative and proven solutions in a disruptive market undergoing a global energy transition.

“Amid the changes prompted by evolving regulations, advancing technologies and increasing cybersecurity threats, our clients are looking to confidently deploy their capital to transform their infrastructure, accelerate to a net zero emissions capability and remain resilient, compliant and competitive,” Azar said. “Addressing those strategic needs requires sharpened expertise in consulting, engineering, construction and asset management solutions.”

With proven, deep engineering expertise and a skilled workforce, Black & Veatch offers clients a practical resume of design and execution excellence in delivering the world’s latest, novel infrastructure projects that help meet their sustainability goals.

The new Black & Veatch operating model is expanded to five discrete client-facing areas:

Power Providers, focused on the holistic demands for the energy generation markets that include utilities, independent power producers (IPP) and new non-traditional entrants adding to the much-needed supply of secure, clean power to our industries and communities.

Fuels and Natural Resources, which has a discrete focus on global investors and operators who need to tap into Black & Veatch’s broad portfolio of large scale solutions dedicated to converting critical resources into essential fuels and feed-stocks.

Technology, Commercial and Industrial, a significantly revamped grouping of capabilities focused on the latest needs for clients in the fast-growth technology-led arena of advanced manufacturing, and generative AI computing including gigafactories, bio/ag tech, data centres, and clean transportation.

Governments and Communities, focused on the specific infrastructure needs of municipalities, state and local governments, and specialised physical and digital infrastructure solutions for government and federal agencies.

Strategic Advisory and Lifecycle Resiliency Services, a new portfolio of integrated strategic consulting and operating resiliency services that apply across the clients’ entire investment-to-operations lifecycle commitments.

These five client-centric entities will leverage the company’s entire portfolio of proven solutions delivered via a centralised world class operations and delivery global group of design, engineering, procurement, safety and construction professionals.

With more than 100 solution offerings, Black & Veatch can propel the scaled build-out the world needs across the entire sustainable infrastructure value chain with innovative thought leadership in key critical resource areas. These resource areas include grid connection, fleet electrification, utility scale power generation, LNG, green hydrogen and ammonia, industrial grade water, metals mining, renewables power, industrial cybersecurity, clean water reclamation and many other capabilities and managed asset services.

A new cohesive function, Enterprise Evolution, supports all these global businesses with an enterprise-wide focus on integrating the market trends and clients’ needs into the organic and inorganic future development and commercialisation of Black & Veatch’s long-range strategy and new solutions.

In 2023, the company expanded its broad portfolio of services to meet the global demand with record numbers of construction hours completed (24.5 million, up nearly 8 million from the previous year), and increased its diverse employee-owners workforce by 17% to over 12 000 as of 1Q24 to meet historic levels of project back-log and growth globally. In April, the Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) “Top 500 Design Firms” Sourcebook again ranked Black & Veatch among the top global leaders in power, water and telecommunications as decarbonisation, sustainability, cybersecurity, resilience, and other megatrends propel its growth.

“As passionate employee-owners, we are all tightly aligned around the imperative to evolve and adapt to have the right solutions, talent, expertise and insights that our clients need and expect, both for today’s operations and tomorrow’s investments,” Azar said.