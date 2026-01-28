Nikkiso’s next-generation marine fuel cryogenic pump skids to support dual-fuel vessel conversions

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has signed an agreement with SunRui Marine Environment Engineering Co., Ltd (SunRui) to supply its next-generation cryogenic pump skids for dual-fuelled vessel applications.

The agreement, which reinforces Nikkiso CE&IG’s role as a trusted partner in the marine fuelling market, includes a defined commercial framework which extends into the next generation of vessel conversions. The framework is made up of a large scale, multi-phase marine pump skid manufacturing program, which will be integrated into SunRui’s fuel gas supply and handling systems for major shipowners worldwide.

The framework follows Nikkiso’s ongoing commitment to global manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand in the marine market. In particular, further investment in Nikkiso CE&IG’s China-based manufacturing and engineering hub, Hangzhou Cryogenic Industries Co., is increasing capacity, strengthening technical capabilities, and enabling efficient delivery of complex skid-based solutions for marine applications globally.

Nikkiso CE&IG’s industry-leading fuel gas supply system (FGSS) was launched at the end of 2025 after a decade of extensive running experience with over 400 vessels operating with Nikkiso CE&IG’s low-pressure and high-pressure LNG fuel pumps. Developed from operational feedback and proven performance data, this latest generation of cryogenic pumps represent significant advancement in reliability and efficiency, guaranteeing the industry’s lowest maintenance and operational costs.

Brian Jones, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Nikkiso CE&IG’s Pumps division, said: “This project reflects Nikkiso CE&IG’s long-term commitment to the marine industry and our ability to deliver proven, scalable solutions that support the transition to cleaner energy.”