Elliott Group releases new turbine sensor technology

Elliott Group has released a new wireless turbine sensor specifically designed for Elliott single-stage (YR) steam turbines. The sensor allows plants to modernise their turbine monitoring capabilities at a fraction of the cost of conventional instrumentation.

The YR turbine wireless sensor collects and transmits vibration and temperature data that can be analysed in real-time from a designated PC in a control room or set location. If the data reveals abnormal activity or off-spec operation, equipment operators can determine the root cause and resolve the issue before it becomes more serious or leads to equipment failure.

The wireless sensor is easily installed on turbine bearing housings using Elliott bearing housing adapters. A communications gateway is mounted on the factory floor near the equipment being monitored, and monitoring software is provided for PC installation. The sensor collects data on demand or in timed intervals, and transmits it securely from the gateway to the designated PC via Wi-Fi or a hardwired Ethernet cable.

“Currently in many plants, vibration technicians use a handheld vibration monitor to check equipment vibration weekly or less often. If they find issues, the technicians check the equipment more frequently until it is shut down for repair. The wireless sensor enables more regular checking of machine health and a timelier shutdown if an issue occurs,” said Elliott Industrial Products Engineering Manager William Pacelli.

The sensor can be installed on new and existing Elliott YR turbines, including in harsh environments. For non-Elliott equipment, Elliott can work with plant personnel to design the correct adapter.