Judges announced for Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global Awards 2025

The judging panel for Crew Connect Global Awards acts independently to provide a transparent and robust evaluation process across the six industry categories, each of which focuses on specific elements of improving the lives and careers of seafarers.

Judges

Capt. Belal Ahmed, Chairman of IMEC and Managing Director at Western Shipping.

Sebastian von Hardenberg, President of InterManager/CEO at Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

Helio Vincente, Director of Employment Affairs at International Chamber of Shipping.

Marcus Hand, Editor at Seatrade Maritime News.

Capt. Alexandra Hagerty, Founder Captains Without Borders at Hagerty Maritime Consulting.

Jacqueline Smith, Maritime Coordinator at International Transport Workers' Federation.

Phil Belcher, Marine Director at INTERTANKO.

John Lloyd FNI CMMar, CEO at Nautical Institute.

Sara Baade, CEO at Sailors’ Society.

Ben Bailey, Director of Programme at Mission to Seafarers.

Susanne Justesen, Director – Human Sustainability at Global Maritime Forum (GMF).

Simon Grainge, Chief Executive at International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network.

Two further personality awards will be decided by the Seatrade Maritime Editorial Board. The winners will then be revealed on the evening of Wednesday 12 November 2025 as part of the Seatrade Maritime Crew Connect Global conference, which takes place 11 – 13 November 2025 at Shangri-La The Fort, Manila in The Philippines.

“Each year, our independent judging panel works to ensure every submission to the Crew Connect Global Awards is carefully assessed, giving all entrants an equal opportunity to be honoured, regardless of size or scale,” said Jo Crisan, Senior Conference Producer at Seatrade Maritime. “As ever, we are incredibly grateful to this year's panel for the time they have committed to this process and look forward to celebrating the winners at the 2025 presentation gala dinner on 12th November.”

Nominations for the 2025 Crew Connect Global Awards will be accepted until 23:59 on Friday, 29 August 2025 (GMT).