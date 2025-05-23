ZALUX launches its new website

ZALUX, a leader in lighting solutions for industrial specialised applications, has announced the launch of its new website.

This significant step in the digital environment reinforces its commitment to support engineering professionals and technical specifiers in the oil, gas, and energy industries.

Along with an expanded catalogue of explosion-proof and weatherproof luminaires, the new platform has been developed to simplify the selection of certified lighting solutions for hazardous areas, particularly for ATEX Zones 1 and 2.

Among the most notable improvements is a technical product search engine that allows users to filter luminaires based on the installation zone within explosive atmospheres, ensuring compliance with ATEX and IECEx standards. This functionality enables engineers to quickly identify suitable lighting solutions based on the classification of each project area.

The revamped website also offers:

Streamlined access to datasheets, certifications, and installation manuals through an optimised structure.

Faster navigation and an intuitive interface designed for professional use.

A dedicated section listing major oil & gas and energy companies for which ZALUX is an approved supplier.

An interactive project map showcasing key international installations, demonstrating ZALUX's experience and global footprint in demanding environments.

As part of its strategic expansion, ZALUX is also extending its product port-folio on the new platform to include lighting solutions for animal farming and horticultural facilities, reinforcing its position as a specialist in high-performance, protected luminaires for challenging conditions.

With decades of experience in the manufacture and supply of explosion-proof lighting, ZALUX continues to be a trusted partner in ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency in critical applications worldwide.