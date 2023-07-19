MAN Energy Solutions boost combustion onboard LNG carrier newbuilding

The first LNG carrier in a series currently under construction by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in Korea has completed gas trials. Originally ordered in 2Q21 and scheduled for delivery in July 2023, the ship is powered by MAN B&W ME-GA dual-fuel engines capable of running on fuel oil and LNG, and comes with Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) for emission reduction. MAN Energy Solutions furthermore reports that – as a first – the engine-control system sports a new control feature called ‘ME-GA opti’ for optimal engine operation through individual cylinder control.

Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions, said: “MAN Energy Solutions has made EGR standard for the ME-GA, thereby reducing methane slip compared to first-generation Otto-cycle engines without EGR, which simultaneously improves fuel efficiency in both gas and fuel-oil operation. ME-GA-opti continues this trend and will further boost the ME-GA’s reputation,” said Bjarne Foldager, Senior Vice President and Head of Two-Stroke Business, MAN Energy Solutions.

“ME-GA-opti is the latest and most advanced control feature for the ME-GA engine and improves its operation. It comprises a network of control algorithms that have been developed to optimise the combustion process on an individual-cylinder basis, and which ensure optimal operating conditions. I’m certain it will be received well by the market,” added Thomas S. Hansen, Head of Promotion and Customer Support, MAN Energy Solutions.