ABB launches integrated carbon capture measurement solution

ABB has announced the launch of its first fully integrated gas analyser package for carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) applications, combining three proven ABB technologies into a single, streamlined solution. The new offering provides a comprehensive, real-time measurement suite for CO 2 impurity detection and compliance across the entire CCUS value chain. The solution will support the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate industries, including cement, waste-to-energy, oil refining, bioenergy, LNG, power generation, and chemicals.

The offering combines Sensi+ CCUS laser gas analyser, GCP100 process gas chromatograph, and ACF5000 CCUS, the FTIR infrared solution, to ensure complete CO 2 stream quality from capture through transport to storage. This one-stop shop solution is designed to deliver high-precision detection of trace impurities, help operators manage CO 2 quality, protect pipelines, and ensure compliance with stringent purity standards.

The offering brings together the three technologies in a single, turnkey solution delivered in a fully equipped analyser shelter with a modular design. This simplifies procurement, reduces engineering effort, and ensures measurement consistency across the CCUS chain.

“CCUS operations need a broad range of measurements that require a suite of highly sensitive technologies,” said Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics division. “ABB has the unique capability to fully engineer and integrate these technologies into industrial shelters, drastically reducing cost and engineering time whilst delivering high-performance and reliable turnkey CCUS solutions to its customers.”

Even minor variations in CO 2 impurities can have major operational consequences. Contaminants such as hydrogen sulfide, moisture, oxygen, and inert gases can affect compressibility, increase corrosion risk, and lead to pipeline rejection. Non-compliance may result in disconnection from CO 2 networks and force operators to return emissions to the stack, incurring costly financial penalties. ABB’s integrated analyser suite provides continuous real-time measurement to help operators avoid these risks and maintain process integrity.

The new solution brings together three established ABB analysers, each addressing different types of impurities and measurement challenges:

Sensi+ CCUS enables rapid detection of critical contaminants with low level detection and minimal cross-interference.

GCP100 delivers advanced chromatographic analysis for non-infrared-responsive gases, with built-in cybersecurity and predictive maintenance features.

ACF5000 CCUS, leveraging over 30 years of FTIR expertise, offers broad-spectrum measurement for a wide range of CO 2 -related components, even in CO 2 -rich and demanding environments.

The solution is backed by ABB’s global service network and asset health monitoring tools, including AI supported device health checking via ABB’s Dynamic QR Codes and on-premise/cloud hosted condition monitoring systems. The solution can be further enhanced by ABB’s CCS 360 solution, utilising digital twin technology to enable operators to plan, monitor, and optimise the lifecycle of their carbon capture networks.