Endress+Hauser wins German Sustainability Award

Endress+Hauser has won the German Sustainability Award in the measurement and control technology sector. With this award, the independent foundation recognises the company’s environmental and social commitment. Endress+Hauser promotes sustainability within its own company and supports the transformation of the process industry with products, solutions and services.

Alongside the long-term trends of impact and responsibility, relevant evaluation criteria for the German Sustainability Award are development of the sustainability balance sheet, innovative strength, and signalling effect.

“The award motivates us to continue actively shaping our responsibility – both in our own actions and in what we implement together with our customers,” shared Julia Schempp, Corporate Sustainability Officer of the Endress+Hauser Group.

The sustainable approach is deeply rooted in the company and reflected in its business processes and portfolio. By 2050, Endress+Hauser aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions along the entire value chain to net zero. This goal has been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative. The greatest challenges lie in the upstream and downstream value chains – for example, through the purchase of steel and aluminium for manufacturing or through the operation of measuring devices at customer sites. Partner for sustainable transformation

“Sustainability is a necessity to ensure that the future on this planet is worth living. We must succeed in combining sustainability with economic efficiency and competitiveness,” emphasised CEO, Dr Peter Selders.

For this, Endress+Hauser is focusing on innovation. Sustainable thinking aims to shape the development of new products. If less material is used or the energy consumption of a device is reduced, the product-related carbon footprint is reduced accordingly.

At the same time, Endress+Hauser supports the process industry in its sustainable transformation. Its products help customers to use resources efficiently, reduce emissions, and make processes safe and environmentally friendly.