Alfa Laval launches FCM LNG fuel supply system

As the maritime industry navigates its decarbonisation journey, LNG has solidified its role as a transitional fuel. It offers a viable path to significant emission reductions today, while the global infrastructure for alternative fuels such as methanol and ammonia is still under development. The evolving fuel landscape has created a market demand for reliable and efficient LNG solutions that support marine customers in meeting performance targets, managing CAPEX and OPEX, and complying with regulations.

In response to the strong market trend for LNG, Alfa Laval has launched its new FCM LNG fuel supply system during Marintec 2025. The LNG fuel supply system features advanced cryogenic technology from Fives, a company recently acquired by Alfa Laval. This enables Alfa Laval to deliver a high-performance system that enables customers to adopt LNG efficiently and safely as a marine fuel.

“For years, Alfa Laval has received customer requests for a differentiated LNG fuel line solution – one that addresses operational challenges and accelerates the shift toward cleaner fuels. Now, by combining our years of expertise in fuel supply systems and LNG heat transfer with newly acquired cryogenic technology from Fives, we can deliver an advanced system that brings real value to customers. It will meet today’s fuel demands and support tomorrow’s emission targets,” says Peter Sahlen, Head of Marine Separation, Fuel Supply Systems & Heat Transfer, Alfa Laval.

The first test benches will be delivered during 2026, with the system ready for marine deliveries in 2027.

Building on Alfa Laval’s acquisition of CorHex in 2015 and its 2025 acquisition of Fives Cryogenics, which includes Cryomec® centrifugal and reciprocating pumps, the company has strengthened its expertise in cryogenic processes and pump technologies. By combining this knowledge with Alfa Laval’s fuel line design competence, the FCM LNG system leverages these advanced technologies to enable high-pressure gas injection in marine diesel engines.

“The ongoing energy transition demands new technologies, and the addition of cryogenic capabilities further strengthens Alfa Laval’s position in the LNG market,” says Vincent Higelin, Global Sales Manager, Alfa Laval Cryogenic technologies. “We are proud to contribute over 65 years of expertise in cryogenic technology to the maritime energy transition. Integrating this deep knowledge with Alfa Laval’s global marine footprint and application expertise allows us to offer an unmatched solution for LNG fuel supply.”

Taking a holistic approach to LNG supply, the system offers flexibility across a wide range of capacities and pressures and is engineered to operate under extreme cryogenic conditions and high pressures. It is designed to deliver exceptional reliability, efficiency, and operational safety, ensuring optimal performance and cost-effectiveness, making it an ideal solution for shipowners navigating the transition to cleaner fuels.

The introduction of the FCM LNG system underscores Alfa Laval’s commitment to providing solutions across the spectrum of alternative fuels. From mature technologies for methanol and LPG to front-running developments in ammonia, Alfa Laval is equipped to support shipowners and yards regardless of their fuel choice, reinforcing its position as a key technology partner in the journey towards decarbonisation.

“With decades of experience and hundreds of thousands of operating hours across fuel supply systems and other solutions for a wide range of alternative fuels, we are committed to providing technologies that support the maritime fuel transition,” added Peter. “Our goal is to equip shipowners with flexible, innovative solutions that enable the shift to cleaner fuels today while preparing them for the energy sources of tomorrow.”