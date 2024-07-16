ELAFLEX to present products for supplying ships with alternative fuels at SMM 2024

SMM, the leading trade fair for the maritime industry, is opening its doors from 3 to 6 September 2024 in Hamburg to trade visitors from all over the world. ELAFLEX Group will present innovative and reliable products for the safe handling and bunker-ing of conventional and alternative fuels at stand 327 in hall A1.

In and around 11 exhibition halls cross-sectoral issues relating to the comprehensive decarbonisation of international shipping will be discussed alongside numerous individual topics. A key factor to achieve this goal is the rapid reduction of fossil fuels, partly through using alternative fuels such as LNG, hydrogen (H 2 ), liquefied hydrogen (LH2) or ammonia. Whilst these fuels have great potential to cover volatility in supply and act as a flexible bridging technology, they are very challenging to handle and transfer.

Alternative fuels for shipping – both promising and challenging

Hose assemblies and couplings from ELAFLEX for hydrogen in the low pressure range.

New DCC dry disconnect couplings and semi-automatic pneumatic nozzles for LH 2 from MannTek.

from MannTek. ELAFLEX DualSafe – Newly developed, double-walled hose assembly solution with sophisticated leak monitoring technology from SGB.

Deck seals tailored precisely to customer requirements in a wide variety of shapes, sizes and equipment variants from ditec.

Composite hoses from Dantec for the safe transfer of ammonia and LNG.

Hose reels for different bunkering media.

By combining the expertise and experience of 23 companies, ELAFLEX Group has become the world's leading system provider of safe and innovative handling and refuelling technology. For many years, experts from ELAFLEX Group have been addressing the opportunities and challenges of sensitive media such as LNG, H, LH, ammonia, or HVO – especially in the context of maritime mobility. ELAFLEX Group started in 1923 as a technical trade company for ship and shipyard supplies in the port of Hamburg. As a member of the International Bunkering Industry Association (IBIA), ELAFLEX follows this tradition and uses its comprehensive understanding of the shipping industry to present the following solutions and products at stand A1.327: