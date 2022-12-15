Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Awarded DNV’s Management System Certificate and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, has been awarded DNV’s Management System Certificate and ISO 9001:2015 certification. The award was presented to George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases group’s Process Systems unit. The certificate was issued to Cosmodyne LLC in Seal Beach California.

ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS), helps businesses and organisations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. By obtaining and implementing the ISO 9001 certification and standardised management system, the company can lower operational costs, improve our bottom line, offer a competitive advantage, improve reputation, and deliver better products and services.

“We believe that quality is a continuous process that requires us to never stop trying to improve,” said to George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Cosmodyne. “Our internal corrective action system helps assure that all of our internal systems, future processes and designs are as trouble-free as possible.”