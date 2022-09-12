Trelleborg's Solutions Explorer platform offers instant access to LNG Portfolio

Designed to serve customers and users across the globe, Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure has unveiled its all-new virtual interactive LNG Solutions Explorer platform. This encompasses the company’s comprehensive range of LNG transfer solutions, along with its Global Energy Transfer Solutions Showcase case study, which illustrates how innovative and pioneering solutions from Trelleborg can enhance LNG operational efficiencies while maintaining safety and sustainability in numerous applications worldwide.

Speaking about the launch of the interactive platform, Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure, said: “Global climate change and efforts to reduce carbon emissions across the marine supply chain have had a tremendous impact on the growth of the LNG industry. To keep up with market changes, ports are steadily expanding LNG bunkering and transfer facilities. With the growing number of LNG fuelled ships and bunker vessels in construction, operational flexibility, safety, and efficiency are becoming increasingly critical.

“Featuring high-quality LNG solutions across a range of applications, our new LNG Solutions Explorer platform will provide users with an in-depth look into how our products are operationally compatible and flexible in today's changing environment.”

In addition, the online platform will provide access to Trelleborg's latest study, 'The Flexibility Factor: Energy Transfer Insights', which examines LNG fuel trends, operational flexibility, infrastructure changes in the energy sector, and the expansion of LNG projects attracting investment.