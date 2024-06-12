Yokogawa receives validation from TÜV Rheinland for energy management system

Yokogawa Europe has announced that Visual MESA® Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management (VM-GEM) was reviewed by TÜV Rheinland and has received a confirmation award with the label ‘Certified Calculation Method’. VM-GEM successfully met verification criteria for comprehensibility, reliability, transparency, relevance, and representativeness of the methods and data used. As a result, the data determined can be used as a basis to calculate Corporate Carbon Footprints, or to achieve climate neutrality status in accordance with ISO 14068:2023. TÜV Rheinland is one of the world's best-known and most respected certification companies.

Developed by KBC (A Yokogawa Company), Visual MESA software has been a trusted solution for over 20 years and is widely utilised in Yokogawa solutions. Visual MESA optimises plant operations by providing energy management, process optimisation, and real-time monitoring to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

ISO14068 is an internationally recognised carbon neutrality framework for the continuous review and reduction of carbon emissions. Verification for VM-GEM as Certified Calculation Method under ISO14068 provides customers with real-time data and process verification, enabling the development of effective decarbonisation plans and the optimisation of processes.

Customers can use VM-GEM to easily document emissions to authorities, addressing the challenge of a shortage of auditors in the market while saving time and costs.

For any improvement project, decision-makers typically seek information on implementation time, cost, and improvement potential. Identifying improvement potential for decarbonisation projects has traditionally been both time-consuming and imprecise. Current calculations often rely on outdated assumptions and emission factors. VM-GEM, however, allows for much more accurate and realistic determination of current real data.

Pascal Gaillot, Director Chemical Industry Europe at Yokogawa, said: “Yokogawa has long been committed to sustainability issues such as decarbonisation, CO 2 reduction, and the optimisation of energy demands. In the case of VM-GEM, it was important for us to show that it is not only possible to optimise energy flows, but above all to determine and document Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions for subsequent auditing of greenhouse gas emissions. This development means VM-GEM can not only optimise current processes in terms of CO 2 emissions based on real-time data, but also offer our customers the opportunity to evaluate changes to the process in terms of CO 2 saving-potentials based on the underlying digital twin.”

The documentation and evaluation of CO2 emissions is already regulated in the internationally applied standards and regulations on the carbon footprint (DIN EN ISO14067), the life cycle assessment (DIN EN ISO14040/44), GHG balance (DIN EN ISO14064), amongst others.

The ISO14068 carbon neutrality standard combines these standards and provides a framework for future-oriented decarbonisation. This is a challenge that European and internationally active customers have to deal with, especially when requirements from initiatives such as 'Fit-for-55', the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) or the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) have to be met.