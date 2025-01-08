Demaco unveils new company logo and brand identity

As it enters its 65th year of operation, Demaco Holland B.V., Noord-Scharwoude, the Netherlands, has announced the release of its new company logo and brand identity. The new logo is designed to show the status of Demaco as a full-fledged member of OPW Clean Energy Solutions, a business unit of OPW, a Dover company, following its acquisition in the summer of 2024.

“Our 65-year commitment to recognising the needs of our clients and developing solutions that meet their exacting demands has allowed us to build a reputation as a leader in the industry,” said Niels Beers, CEO of Demaco. “It also gives us the experience to know that joining with OPW Clean Energy Solutions marks a significant milestone for the company as we continue to expand our reach in the constantly growing global cryogenics market through enhanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities and a broadening of our product base. That’s why we’re extremely happy and proud to unveil this new brand identity, which positions us as an unquestioned member of OPW and the OPW Clean Energy Solutions team.”

Founded in 1960 by Theo Dekker as Dekker Machines and Construction (Demaco), a mechanical engineering firm and manufacturer of heavy machinery, Demaco expanded its reach into the cryogenics market in 1985, with the decision made to focus on vacuum technology in 1989. In 1996, under the leadership of Ronald Dekker, Theo’s son, Demaco’s full attention was turned to the cryogenics industry. Since then, Demaco has grown into a go-to source for vacuum-insulated components and systems that are designed to optimise the performance, reliability, and safety of cryogenic fluid-handling infrastructures.