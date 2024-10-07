BRUGG Pipes offers reliable piping systems for cryogenic land-based projects

As a leading expert in flexible piping systems, BRUGG Pipes develops customised solutions for cryogenic infrastructures. Cryogenics is on the rise, and the safe transportation of ultra-cold liquefied gases is more in demand than ever. With BRUGG Pipes’ vacuum-insulated stainless-steel corrugated pipes, the cryogenic energy carriers of the future, such as LNG or liquid hydrogen (LH 2 ), can be transported safely and reliably.

Manufactured 100% in Germany, the double-layered stainless-steel corrugated pipes feature the most advanced insulation layers. These ensure constant operating temperatures with minimal evaporation losses. A super insulation made from highly reflective foil minimises heat input, while the customisable band reinforcement easily withstands pressures of up to 30 bar.

The flexible transfer lines meet all regulatory requirements for a wide range of applications. As a result, they can be used in production facilities across various industries, LNG filling stations and tank systems, and even for the safe cooling of superconductors. Additionally, the flexible pipelines ensure smooth operation of liquefaction and air separation plants.

As an expert in vacuum-insulated stainless-steel corrugated pipes, BRUGG Pipes supports its customers with decades of experience in the development and production of cryogenic systems. With their expertise, the company provides guidance through the various stages of projects, acting as a reliable partner from planning to commissioning.