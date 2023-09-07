GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business to showcase electrification technologies at Gastech 2023

Power Conversion, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, will convene with energy sector thought leaders at Gastech 2023 to showcase its most advanced electrification solutions. The energy transition event in Singapore, 5-8 September, will highlight solutions across the value chain for LNG, hydrogen, and low carbon technologies.

Power Conversion electrification solutions improve energy-efficiency for the industry’s energy and maritime operations. Ships transporting and storing energy are a critical part of the energy sector, particularly with recent global concerns over energy surety and supply.

Featured in the portfolio of electrification systems showcased will be GE Vernova’s Power Conversion SeaGreen range of power and energy vessel solutions which support the path to decarbonisation without compromising performance.

Power Conversion recently won a contract award from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. to supply GE Vernova’s SeaGreen integrated power and propulsion system, equipped with high power-density induction motor technology, to power and propel the next generation FSRU for US ship owner Excelerate Energy Inc.

The FSRU, to be constructed at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard, is to be fitted with the latest, proven technology for optimised vessel energy management and performance. Power Conversion’s integrated electric propulsion system, with PWM (pulse width modulation) power converters and high torque density induction motors, brings higher efficiency, reliability, and availability for sustainable operations, to ship owners.

This new vessel will be the eleventh FSRU joining Excelerate Energy’s fleet, marking a third of its fleet to be powered by Power Conversion’s integrated electrical propulsion system.

“Building on 130 years of experience, GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business is leading a new era of energy – electrifying the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it,” explained Eric Cotelle, General Manager at Power Conversion, France. “Power Conversion is proud to provide HHI and its customer Excelerate with a state-of-the-art integrated electrical propulsion system and support them in delivering on energy efficiency and electrification, as part of the maritime and energy sector transition.”