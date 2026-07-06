Nikkiso launches next-generation submerged motor pump

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Nikkiso CE&IG) has launched the next generation of its submerged motor pump to deliver higher performance and greater reliability for a range of markets.

The SMP 34 has been specifically designed to meet the needs of the widest application range in the market, including power generation; bunkering and import/export terminals; trailer loading and offloading; peak shaving, and fuel supply systems.

Nikkiso CE&IG has more than 11 000 of the SMP 34’s predecessors in operation already and based on that experience this next-generation submerged motor pump delivers enhanced reliability, with a mean time of 20 000 hours between overhauls. When intervention is required, the quick-locking assembly means maintenance can be completed up to 30% faster.

The design of the SMP 34 also means it comes with a wider operating range – now including liquid hydrogen alongside LNG, ammonia, and nitrogen – plus higher performance levels with up to 80% hydraulic efficiency.

Emile Bado, President of Nikkiso CE&IG’s Cryogenic Pumps and Expanders Business Unit, said: “We pioneered the first commercially deployed submerged liquid hydrogen pump, and that spirit of innovation continues with the launch of the SMP 34.

“It has been engineered and rigorously tested to deliver exceptional reliability, performance, and safety for the most demanding applications, setting the standard in the marine, industrial gas, energy and transportation markets.”