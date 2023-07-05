Endress+Hauser celebrate 70 years

A lavish party at the Swiss Messe Basel exhibition centre for 5500 Endress+Hauser employees marked the end of the group’s anniversary week. In the days before, the company had welcomed 850 international guests to a customer forum on sustainability to mark its 70th birthday. More than 900 employees took part in various internal conferences; at the Young Generation Networking Day, over 600 young people from all over the world exchanged ideas.

It was a company celebration on a grand scale: 5500 Endress+Hauser employees gathered at Messe Basel on 30 June 2023 to celebrate the company’s 70th anniversary. Employees from all sites across the region were invited – from Freiburg, Maulburg and Weil am Rhein on the German side, Reinach on the Swiss side, and Cernay and Huningue on the French side. Delegations from other German and Swiss sites and international conference guests were also present.

The evening was marked by the upcoming change at the top of the group. The company and its family of shareholders paid tribute to the lifetime achievements of Supervisory Board President, Dr Klaus Endress. He will be succeeded in this position at the end of the year by CEO, Matthias Altendorf, who was also recognised on this occasion. At the same time, the future CEO, Dr Peter Selders, until now managing director of Endress+Hauser Level+Pressure in Maulburg, Germany, was introduced to the audience.

The big celebration had been in preparation for more than 1.5 years. The company’s history was presented in a sometimes serious, sometimes humorous way; an orchestra played contemporary music. A large part of the anniversary programme, however, was put on stage by the employees themselves: More than 300 participants from the various sites looked back over the past seven decades with inspiring musical performances. At midnight, Swiss pop singer, Stefanie Heinzmann, gave an exclusive concert.

Other parts of the Messe Basel exhibition centre were reserved for the Endress+Hauser Global Forum in the first half of the week. 850 customers from all over the world and around 60 representatives of the international technical press dealt with the sustainable transformation of industry, in whose plants Endress+Hauser’s measurement technology ensures safe, eco-friendly, reliable and efficient operation.

Well-known speakers provided impetus on topics such as the energy transition, the circular economy, and energy and resource efficiency. A large exhibition, in which subsidiaries and industrial partners also participated, provided insights into technical developments. A wealth of interactive and creative formats allowed guests to share their experiences and take home new ideas.

In the second half of the week, the group then invited guests to various internal conferences. The company also offered young talent a platform for meeting, exchanging ideas and finding inspiration: Around 500 young employees – trainees and students from Endress+Hauser sites around the world – and more than 150 pupils took part in the Young Generation Networking Day, where they also met with managers and representatives of the shareholder family.