Addtech acquires Analytical Solutions and Products B.V.

Addtech Process Technology has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares outstanding in Analytical Solutions and Products B.V.

ASaP manufactures and supplies analytical solutions to primarily the process and energy industries. The offering includes instrumentation, engineered systems with supporting software and service, with specialism in analytical cryogenic applications like LNG, carbon capture, and LH 2 . ASaP has 30 employees and a turnover of approximately €12 million and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

ASaP will become part of and complement their operations within the Emission Control business unit and strengthen Addtech’s offering towards the green energy transition.

The closing took place 1 July 2024. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.