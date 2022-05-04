Brüel & Kjær Vibro enhances product

Brüel & Kjær Vibro (B&K Vibro), an independent supplier of condition monitoring solutions for rotating machinery, has delivered a range of product enhancements for its VCM-3/SETPOINT® offerings to deliver a single, integrated SETPOINT® condition monitoring system (CMS) solution.

VCM-3 data can be fully integrated with VC-8000 data and fed directly into SETPOINT CMS to create a plant-wide solution, encompassing machine protection and condition monitoring for both critical and balance of plant (BoP) machinery assets. The new product enhancements will enable B&K Vibro to monitor every kind of asset, from critical (VC-8000) to BoP/auxiliary (VCM-3), integrating with SETPOINT CMS and providing an improved diagnostic experience to sites in both hazardous and non-hazardous areas.

The new complete, optimised customer solution includes:

VCM-3 ATEX version.

VCM-3 in a housing.

VCM-3 Editor (1.3.81).

VCM-3 custom template service.

SETPOINT CMS 2021 R3 (auxiliary machine solutions with VCM-3 and SETPOINT).

Thomas Carvalho, Commercial Platform Leader Edge Devices, said, “B&K Vibro has listened and responded to our clients’ needs for enhanced functionality and tighter integration across the range of solutions we offer. These improvements will provide additional value, by allowing a single view of all asset types, delivering faster analysis and diagnosis of impending issues, which means improved uptime for end users. We now have a complete range of asset monitoring solutions for both critical and auxiliary machinery.”