EEMUA launches e-learning course on refrigerated liquefied gas storage tanks

EEMUA has expanded its e-learning portfolio with the release of a new course on refrigerated liquefied gas (RLG) storage tanks.

The ‘Refrigerated Liquefied Gas Storage Tanks’ e-learning will benefit anyone involved in the design, operation, or management of RLG storage facilities. There has been a dramatic expansion in RLG tank capacity worldwide over the past decade with the trend expected to continue over the next 20 years.

The 60-minute awareness-level course provides a concise introduction to the key engineering principles for the safe design, construction, operation, and maintenance of RLG storage tanks as set out in EEMUA Publication 147, Recommendations for refrigerated liquefied gas storage tanks.

The e-learning covers single, double, and full containment storage tanks, as well as membrane tanks for liquids down to -165°C, and essentially at atmospheric pressure. It applies to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, ethane, LNG, and similar hydrocarbons, together with ammonia. The course is aimed primarily at engineers, technicians, and managers responsible for RLG tanks, including design engineers, maintenance and inspection personnel, operations and project managers, and process safety professionals.

Individuals can access the e-learning through the EEMUA website and on completion take the online test to achieve awareness-level certification.