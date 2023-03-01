Parker releases new comprehensive catalogue for Bestobell cryogenic valve range for industrial gas applications

Parker Hannifin, a global leader in motion and control technologies, has launched a new comprehensive catalogue detailing its range of Bestobell high-performance cryogenic valves used in applications for the transportation, storage, and processing of ultra-low temperature liquefied gases.

As a market-leading manufacturer of cryogenic valves, Parker’s 70-page catalogue offers extensive technical information on its products, materials of construction and detailed information on design conformance, certifications and approvals. Parker Bestobell valves are designed and manufactured in accordance with ASME B31.3, BS EN 1626, and BS ISO 21011 and are compliant with Pressure Equipment Directive (EU PED 2016): 2014/68/EU).

The catalogue also benefits from detailed ordering sections for each valve type with simplified part numbering, allowing users to easily configure the product to the required specification. A complete list of spare parts has been added to the catalogue, also with simplified part numbering for customer ease. All part numbers contained in the new catalogue form part of Parker’s core range and are available to manufacture.

Installation guidance has been provided for each valve type to ensure correct valve orientation.

Parker Bestobell’s range includes cryogenic manual and actuated globe, gate and ball valves, as well as check valves, safety and thermal relief valves, strainers, fill manifolds, and pressure regulators. Each valve has been designed to meet industry requirements to withstand temperature changes, possible expansion or contraction, and avoid deformation of its mounting.