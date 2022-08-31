KNOT takes delivery of second LNG-fuelled shuttle tanker

A dual-fuel LNG shuttle tanker ordered by Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS, which is an affiliate of NYK, was delivered on 30 August at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd. The vessel has been named Sindre Knutsen.

Like its sister ship Frida Knutsen, which was delivered on 2 August, this vessel will be a dual-fuel shuttle tanker that can use not only heavy fuel oil but also LNG. The ship will use LNG fuel, which is more environmentally-friendly than conventional oil-fuel, and will be equipped with a VOC recovery system and an energy storage system, thereby reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The vessel will be chartered to ENI Trade & Biofuels S.p.A, a subsidiary of Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi S.p.A (ENI), and will be engaged in oil transportation in the North Sea and Barents Sea.

In February 2021, NYK released the ‘NYK Group ESG Story’ which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. In March 2022, NYK released the updated ‘NYK Group ESG Story 2022’ which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the ‘NYK Group ESG Story’ and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.

To strongly promote ESG management, the NYK Group is encouraging the creation of new value as a sustainable solution provider through the gradual introduction of low-carbon marine fuel.