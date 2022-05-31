LNG supply and bunkering vessel delivered to Avenir LNG

Avenir LNG Limited has announced the delivery of the Avenir Achievement, the second 20 000 m3 dual-purpose, LNG supply and bunkering vessel (LBV) delivered from Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co (SOE). The Avenir Achievement is the sixth vessel to be delivered into the Avenir fleet.

The vessel will be equipped with BOG reliquefication and simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) capabilities.

From delivery the vessel will initially be employed on a six-month time charter party (TCP) with New Fortress Energy, before commencing a three-year TCP with Shell NA LNG to begin in 1Q23. The TCP with Shell has the option to be extended up to five years.

Peter Mackey, CEO Avenir LNG Limited, commented: “We are delighted to see the delivery of the Avenir Achievement and the completion of Avenir’s phase one new-building programme. This has been an enormous joint effort from the ship yard and Avenir team through a challenging period over the past three years.

This is yet another important milestone for Avenir as we successfully conclude our initial asset development programme, having brought six new-build vessels and our small scale terminal in Sardinia into service over the past 18 months.

We continue to see enormous growth potential in the small scale LNG segment and we expect to announce our phase two growth programme in the 2H22, bringing additional small scale LNG terminals and vessels into the market.

Our global presence has expanded rapidly with Avenir assets/partnerships now operating in China, Malaysia, the Mediterranean, the Baltic sea, and the Caribbean. I am enormously proud of what the Avenir team has achieved in such a short period of time, especially given the global environment in the last 24 months.

Avenir has an enormously bright future as we continue to build the company into the leading small scale LNG supplier globally.”